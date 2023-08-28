Neat & Clean drive starts in Larkana by Municipal Corporation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :In order to maintain neat and clean Larkana city, the cleanliness drive in 20 Union Committees of the Larkana city, from Sunday.

Larkana Municipal Corporation (LMC) with the support of Sindh Solid Waste Management Larkana started the cleanliness drive.

In this connection, an awareness rally was started from Bundar Road passing through various roads and thoroughfares of the City and terminated in front of Larkana Press Club, in order to create awareness among the citizens regarding the cleanliness campaign.

The awareness rally was led by the Mayor Larkana Municipal Corporation (LMC) Anwar Ali Nawaz, Former Mayor Khair Muhammad Shaikh and Deputy Director SSWMB Larkana.

Town Chairman of Darri town municipal committee Shahrukh Anwar Siyal, Naeem Tunio. Sarai Sarfaraz Khokhar, Chairman UC Haidery Munir Ahmed Soomro, officers and staff of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, officers and staff Municipal Corporation and PPP leaders and workers participated in the awareness rally.

While talking to newsmen at Larkana Press Club, Mayor LMC Anwar Ali Nawaz Luhar said that I am proud that I have been elected as the mayor of the city of martyrs and it is a matter of pride for us.

He said that Municipal Corporation Larkana and Sindh Solid Waste Management board have started a cleanliness drive to make the Larkana Neat & Clean.

Mayor LMC said to make the city clean, today we also started a cleanliness campaign in all the 20 Union committees of the city under the slogan of Neat & Clean Larkana.

He said that the work of garbage disposal, open manhole sealing and mosquito spray has also been started in he city, the credit of which will go to the Sindh government, he added.

He further said that the city of Larkana belongs to all of us and with cooperation of the citizens; the city will become an example in terms of cleanliness.

He asked the citizens to support us in this drive and do your duty as a responsible citizen in the respective area, throw the waste from markets, houses and shops in the nearest dustbins.

He also said that the the staff of Sindh Solid waste management Board will throw this waste out of the city so that citizens can avoid diseases caused by waste and also create a healthy environment.

On the occasion the Mayor LMC urged upon the staff of SSWMB that they should realize the responsibilities and ensure that all the roads of city may be cleaned without any delay.

He also said that the district administration Larkana and Larkana Municipal Corporation was striving hard to provide basic facilities included health, education, water supply & drainage, construction/reconstruction of city roads, establishment of parks and playgrounds in Larkana city.