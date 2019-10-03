Neat & clean environment imperative to avoid epidemics: Commissioner Faisalabad

Commissioner Mehmud Javed Bhatti has said that neat and clean environment was imperative to avoid epidemics, including dengue

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Commissioner Mehmud Javed Bhatti has said that neat and clean environment was imperative to avoid epidemics, including dengue

He was leading an anti-dengue walk arranged by the board of Intermediate & Secondary education Faisalabad held for creating awareness against dengue.

BISE Chairperson Dr Tayaba Shaheen, Secretary Ch Afzal, Controller Examination Shehnaz Alvi and students were also present.

The commissioner said that every citizen should endeavor to promote culture of tree plantation and cleanliness to combat hazards of pollution.