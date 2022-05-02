UrduPoint.com

Neat ,clean Environment To Be Ensured In City During Eid

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2022 | 07:57 PM

Neat ,clean environment to be ensured in city during Eid

A special cleanliness plan has been made to ensure neat and clean environment in the provincial capital on Eid-ul -Fitr as per the direction of the Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :A special cleanliness plan has been made to ensure neat and clean environment in the provincial capital on Eid-ul -Fitr as per the direction of the Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz.

Commissioner Captain (retd ) Muhammad Usman, Deputy Commissioner Umer Sher Chatha and LWMC CEO Rafia Haider told this while briefing the media about the plan on Monday.

A Control room had been set up to ensure round-the-clock monitoring of the cleanliness operation and quick redressal of complaints.

Cleaning of 175 big mosques and Eidgahs would be ensured before 6:00am tomorrow.

On Eid days, the PHA would be given 10 workers for cleanliness of each park in the city.

Special cleanliness arrangements would also be made in the surroundings of 223 graveyards inthe provincial capital.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Punjab Media

Recent Stories

Georgia Extradites 2 Lebanese Citizens to US Over ..

Georgia Extradites 2 Lebanese Citizens to US Over Money Laundering Charges - Jus ..

34 seconds ago
 NATO New Strategic Concept to Address 'Pacing Chal ..

NATO New Strategic Concept to Address 'Pacing Challenge' Posed by China - Pentag ..

35 seconds ago
 EU Could Replace Russian Oil for Slovakian, Hungar ..

EU Could Replace Russian Oil for Slovakian, Hungarian But This Will Take Years - ..

39 seconds ago
 Germany Invites India to Attend G7 Summit - Berlin

Germany Invites India to Attend G7 Summit - Berlin

41 seconds ago
 Punjab Highway Patrol police arrest three dacoits

Punjab Highway Patrol police arrest three dacoits

35 minutes ago
 FWMC chalks out cleanliness plan for Eid

FWMC chalks out cleanliness plan for Eid

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.