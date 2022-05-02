Neat ,clean environment to be ensured in city during Eid

A special cleanliness plan has been made to ensure neat and clean environment in the provincial capital on Eid-ul -Fitr as per the direction of the Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :A special cleanliness plan has been made to ensure neat and clean environment in the provincial capital on Eid-ul -Fitr as per the direction of the Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz.

Commissioner Captain (retd ) Muhammad Usman, Deputy Commissioner Umer Sher Chatha and LWMC CEO Rafia Haider told this while briefing the media about the plan on Monday.

A Control room had been set up to ensure round-the-clock monitoring of the cleanliness operation and quick redressal of complaints.

Cleaning of 175 big mosques and Eidgahs would be ensured before 6:00am tomorrow.

On Eid days, the PHA would be given 10 workers for cleanliness of each park in the city.

Special cleanliness arrangements would also be made in the surroundings of 223 graveyards inthe provincial capital.