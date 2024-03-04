'Neat,Clean Punjab Programme' starts in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Ali has said machinery and manpower have been

mobilized to implement the 'Neat,Clean Punjab Programme'.

He said this while chairing a meeting about the "Neat and Clean Punjab Campaign"

here on Monday.

The DC said assistant commissioners were working under the supervision

of local governments to ensure the implementation and success of the programme.

The relevant officers should ensure complete cleanliness of streets, bazaar, villages, and towns

under their supervision, the DC directed.

He said that under the programme, cleanliness, drainage, cemetery maintenance,

and functionality of water filtration plants as well as thorough cleaning of vegetable markets,

markets and bus terminals in urban and rural areas should be ensured.

The deputy commissioner imposed a ban on leave for all municipal and local government

officers, clarifying that negligence or laziness would not be tolerated.

He appointed ADCG Umar Farooq as the focal person for the 'Clean Punjab Campaign'.

The meeting was attended by all additional deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners,

heads of Municipal Corporations, district councils, COs of Municipal Committees and others.