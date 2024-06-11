NEC agrees to release Rs70b for uplift of Merged Districts: Advisor Finance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Finance, Muzammil Aslam on Tuesday informed that the National Economic Council (NEC) has agreed to release a grant of Rs 70 billion for the uplift of Merged Districts.

In a statement issued from his office, the Advisor Finance while congratulating the people of Merged Districts on approval of uplift grant said he along with Chief Minister KP Ali Amin Gandapur attended the meeting of National Economic Council and demanded funds for the transmission lines so that low-cost electricity could be provided to the people.

He said the province was all set to generate cheaper electricity of 180 megawatt at the rate of Rs 7 per unit adding that the KP government wanted to provide this low-cost electricity to the Rashakai and Daraban Economic Zones.

Muzammil Aslam said he demanded of the National Economic Council that it was necessary to include provinces in dialogue with the IMF and take all the stakeholders in confidence while inking national monetary deals. The Chairman National Economic Council, he said, has agreed to his proposal.

He said the provincial government was committed to the wellbeing of its people and adding its share in the national progress.