Open Menu

NEC Agrees To Release Rs70b For Uplift Of Merged Districts: Advisor Finance

Umer Jamshaid Published June 11, 2024 | 08:00 PM

NEC agrees to release Rs70b for uplift of Merged Districts: Advisor Finance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Finance, Muzammil Aslam on Tuesday informed that the National Economic Council (NEC) has agreed to release a grant of Rs 70 billion for the uplift of Merged Districts.

In a statement issued from his office, the Advisor Finance while congratulating the people of Merged Districts on approval of uplift grant said he along with Chief Minister KP Ali Amin Gandapur attended the meeting of National Economic Council and demanded funds for the transmission lines so that low-cost electricity could be provided to the people.

He said the province was all set to generate cheaper electricity of 180 megawatt at the rate of Rs 7 per unit adding that the KP government wanted to provide this low-cost electricity to the Rashakai and Daraban Economic Zones.

Muzammil Aslam said he demanded of the National Economic Council that it was necessary to include provinces in dialogue with the IMF and take all the stakeholders in confidence while inking national monetary deals. The Chairman National Economic Council, he said, has agreed to his proposal.

He said the provincial government was committed to the wellbeing of its people and adding its share in the national progress.

Related Topics

IMF Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Progress All From Government Share Billion

Recent Stories

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: re ..

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63

2 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Canada

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: ..

Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar

2 hours ago
 The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to pr ..

The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..

3 hours ago
 Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms ..

Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..

3 hours ago
 No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Fi ..

No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister

3 hours ago
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: I ..

Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR

4 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference ..

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza

9 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

12 hours ago
 EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top ..

EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan