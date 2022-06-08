NEC approves 5% economic growth target for FY 2022-23

The National Economic Council (NEC) on Wednesday approved the annual targets for the upcoming fiscal year 2022-23, including the economic growth target set at 5 percent, along with efforts to raise it to 6 percent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :The National Economic Council (NEC) on Wednesday approved the annual targets for the upcoming fiscal year 2022-23, including the economic growth target set at 5 percent, along with efforts to raise it to 6 percent.

The NEC, presided over by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, also approved various sectors' growth targets for the new fiscal year, including agriculture 3.

9%, industries 5.9% and services 5.1 %.

The council also approved the Macro-Economic Framework for Annual Plan 2022-23. The proposed allocation of Rs 800 billion for the Public Sector Development Plan (PSDP) for the next fiscal was also approved by the council.

It unanimously decided that 60% of the development budget would be spent on the ongoing projects, while the remaining 40% would be spent on the new development schemes.

