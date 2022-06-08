UrduPoint.com

NEC Approves 5% Economic Growth Target For FY 2022-23

Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2022 | 09:23 PM

NEC approves 5% economic growth target for FY 2022-23

The National Economic Council (NEC) on Wednesday approved the annual targets for the upcoming fiscal year 2022-23, including the economic growth target set at 5 percent, along with efforts to raise it to 6 percent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :The National Economic Council (NEC) on Wednesday approved the annual targets for the upcoming fiscal year 2022-23, including the economic growth target set at 5 percent, along with efforts to raise it to 6 percent.

The NEC, presided over by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, also approved various sectors' growth targets for the new fiscal year, including agriculture 3.

9%, industries 5.9% and services 5.1 %.

The council also approved the Macro-Economic Framework for Annual Plan 2022-23. The proposed allocation of Rs 800 billion for the Public Sector Development Plan (PSDP) for the next fiscal was also approved by the council.

It unanimously decided that 60% of the development budget would be spent on the ongoing projects, while the remaining 40% would be spent on the new development schemes.

\More

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Budget Agriculture Billion

Recent Stories

DG Excise, Taxation and Narcotics visits Excise Of ..

DG Excise, Taxation and Narcotics visits Excise Office Sibi

1 minute ago
 WASA to complete connection survey in 15 days

WASA to complete connection survey in 15 days

1 minute ago
 DC, MPA visit Central Jail, inspect facilities

DC, MPA visit Central Jail, inspect facilities

1 minute ago
 New Punjab governor terms education, environment, ..

New Punjab governor terms education, environment, thalassaemia his priorities

1 minute ago
 Commissioner inaugurates Inter-District Summer Spo ..

Commissioner inaugurates Inter-District Summer Sports Gala

19 minutes ago
 Administrator inspects dewatering arrangements

Administrator inspects dewatering arrangements

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.