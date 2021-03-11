UrduPoint.com
NEC Approves Over Rs 11.37 Billion For Jaghran-II

Thu 11th March 2021

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The National Economic Council (NEC) in a meeting in Islamabad under the chair of Federal Minister for Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Thursday approved over Rs11.372 billion for Jaghran-II hydral power project with the capacity of 48 MW power in Azad Kashmir.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Chief Secretary General Dr.

Syed Asif Hussain and Additional Chief Secretary for Development Sajid Mehmood Chouhan represented from Azad Kashmir.

The Jaghran-II hydral power project which is the most vital project, would be completed by 2022 and after its completion, it will not only generate the energy for AJK but also increase the state income, besides help in job creation in liberated area, the meeting maintained.

More Stories From Pakistan

