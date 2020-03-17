UrduPoint.com
NEC Approves Waste Water Treatment Plant Project; MD WASA

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 01:25 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) : WASA Managing Director Faqeer Muhammad Ch said that National Economic Council's (NEC) executive committee has accorded final approval for eastern Waste Water Treatment Plant project costing Rs 19 billion in Faisalabad.

According to official source here on Monday,a meeting was held here in the MD office.

The MD said through the project, 44 million gallon waste water will be treated on daily basis to make it useable for agriculture purpose.

He said that the project which would be completed with foreign funding would brought a revolution in agriculture sector in the district,adding that waste water after proper treatment through plant would be released in Gogera Branch Canal.

The project will be helpful to control environmental pollution and reduce the dependency on soil water,adding that it would also be utilized to meet 67 percent electricity needs.

