Necessary Arrangements Made Regarding Expected Rains In City: Mayor Karachi

Sumaira FH Published February 29, 2024 | 08:53 PM

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Thursday said that necessary arrangements had been made regarding the expected rains in the city and decisions had been made regarding clearing choking points in the drains

All concerned staff would be present on the roads during the rains, KMC, Sindh Solid Waste Management board and Water Corporation had made a strategy for the expected rains, he said this in a video message.

All concerned staff would be present on the roads during the rains, KMC, Sindh Solid Waste Management board and Water Corporation had made a strategy for the expected rains, he said this in a video message.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that there was no such example in the past that such rains were expected in the month of March in Karachi.

This is the effect of climate change that is being talked about all over the world.

He said that the leaves of the relevant officers and other staff in KMC and other related institutions had been canceled and all the officers and staff would remain on the ground.

"InshAllah, we are trying our best to minimize the problems of the people and wherever there is a problem, immediate action will be taken to provide relief to the people, we all making every effort so that urban life is not affected during rains," he said.

