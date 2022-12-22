UrduPoint.com

Necessary Arrangements Made To Facilitate Christian Community On Christmas: DC

Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2022 | 08:29 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh said that local administration had made necessary arrangements to facilitate the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas in Faisalabad.

Chairing a meeting here on Thursday, he said that strict security would be ensured in and around churches in addition to providing vehicle parking for the participants in special prayers on Christmas.

He said that cleanliness would also be ensured in surrounding areas of all churches in addition to facilitating the people in public parks and picnic points.

He said that special Christmas bazaars had also been made functional at nine points where the people could purchase flour, sugar, ghee, pulses, meat, poultry items, vegetables, fruits and other daily use commodities at subsidized rates.

Representatives of Christian community were also present in the meeting and they thanked the DC for making comprehensive arrangements for Christmas celebrations.

