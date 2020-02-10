UrduPoint.com
Necessary Medicines Available In Nishtar Hospital

Mon 10th February 2020

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Nishtar hospital is having sufficient stock of medicines for different wards besides free of charge facilities of treatment.

AMS Nishtar hospital Dr Tariq Pirzada told APP that the medicines were being sent to Drug Testing Laboratory (DTL) on daily basis.

He informed that after passing of samples of the medicines, these were provided to different wards.

He stated that Intensive Care Unit(ICU), Accidents and Emergency (A&E), High Dependency Unit (HDU) , Labour room, Paeds and other wards had all the necessary medicines.

A hospital can't provide 100 per cent medicines to wards, he said, adding only emergency ward, ICU, HDU get cent per cent supply.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

