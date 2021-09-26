UrduPoint.com

Necessary Steps Being Taken To Address Public Problems In Province: Governor Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 10:30 PM

Necessary steps being taken to address public problems in province: Governor Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Sunday said that we have been keeping a close watch on the prevailing situation in the province and public complaints regarding various departments will be resolved on priority basis..

In addition, necessary steps are being taken to resolve public issues through mutual understanding so that issues of urgent nature can be addressed without any further delay, he added.

He said, the complaints and reservations regarding the entry test for admissions in medical colleges have been taken seriously.

He expressed these views while talking to various delegations of medical students at Governor House Quetta, He said the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has also raised the issue with provincial authorities at Governor House Quetta.

The Governor said that after taking the issue of complaints related to entry test examinations for admissions in medical colleges seriously and formal letters sent to the concerned authorities which positive results began to emerge.

He said that we consider our youth as future of the country and the nation.

Therefore, it is imperative to maintain cohesive and cordial relations between all government agencies for betterment of the country, he added.

