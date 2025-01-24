Necessary steps underway to provide clean environment to Lahorites

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) A process of deputing cleanliness staff and rickshaw squad is ongoing to lift waste from all houses in phased manner.

According to Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) sources here on Friday door-to-door waste collection had been started in all towns including Allama Iqbal Town.

Sources said that the LWMC community mobilisers had created awareness among masses regarding door-to-door waste collection campaign.

Sources said that all necessary measures were being taken to provide neat and clean environment to Lahorites.

It is pertinent to mention here that Malik Shahbaz Khokhar participated in inauguration ceremony door-to-door waste collection in Union Council 222.