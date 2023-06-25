Necessary to control diseases among animals: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Punjab Livestock Department and a Chinese company have agreed to cooperate for controlling diseases among animals.

The Chinese delegation met Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Murad on Sunday. Chinese Company Royal Group expressed interest in importing fresh meat from Pakistan.

Head of the delegation said, "Before importing beef, we wanted to protect animals from diseases in Pakistan."The caretaker minister said cooperation of China for preparing different vaccines including that of foot and mouth disease was very welcoming. He said that all possible support would be provided to Chinese company for making an investment.

The Chinese company requested for facilities and space in specific areas for preparation of vaccine. The minister said that proposals for making special dairy economic zone would be brought under consideration.