Open Menu

Necessary To Control Diseases Among Animals: Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published June 25, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Necessary to control diseases among animals: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Punjab Livestock Department and a Chinese company have agreed to cooperate for controlling diseases among animals.

The Chinese delegation met Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Murad on Sunday. Chinese Company Royal Group expressed interest in importing fresh meat from Pakistan.

Head of the delegation said, "Before importing beef, we wanted to protect animals from diseases in Pakistan."The caretaker minister said cooperation of China for preparing different vaccines including that of foot and mouth disease was very welcoming. He said that all possible support would be provided to Chinese company for making an investment.

The Chinese company requested for facilities and space in specific areas for preparation of vaccine. The minister said that proposals for making special dairy economic zone would be brought under consideration.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab China Company Sunday All From

Recent Stories

DIEZ announces exceptional sustainability achievem ..

DIEZ announces exceptional sustainability achievements in 2022

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs: Championing fight against drugs and ..

Dubai Customs: Championing fight against drugs and ensuring economic prosperity

2 hours ago
 Sultan Al Neyadi announces Museum of the Future an ..

Sultan Al Neyadi announces Museum of the Future and MBRSC partnership

3 hours ago
 EDB receives Bronze Award for &#039;Best Expressio ..

EDB receives Bronze Award for &#039;Best Expression of a Brand on Social Media&# ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality boosts slaughterhouse ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality boosts slaughterhouse preparedness to accommodate 37 ..

3 hours ago
 Tom Cruise arrives on first flight into Abu Dhabi ..

Tom Cruise arrives on first flight into Abu Dhabi International Airport’s new ..

4 hours ago
UAQ Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

4 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

4 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accessi ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

4 hours ago
 UAE GDP grows by 7.9% in 2022

UAE GDP grows by 7.9% in 2022

5 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment, ME ..

Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment, MENA Fintech Association launch ..

5 hours ago
 AD Ports Group partners with Premier Marine to est ..

AD Ports Group partners with Premier Marine to establish &#039;SAFEEN Drydocks&# ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan