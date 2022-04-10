UrduPoint.com

Necessary To Timely Irrigate Sunflower Crop

Published April 10, 2022

Necessary to timely irrigate sunflower crop

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the farmers to timely irrigate the sunflower crop to obtain maximum yield.

A spokesman for the department said on Sunday that farmers do not pay proper attention on irrigating the crop due to which chances of less per acre production increases.

He said that out of the total water need of the crop, 20 to 25 percent should be given within the first month.

Proper and timely irrigation keeps the seed healthy and leaves positive impact on the growth process of the crop, he added.

He said that farmers should follow the agriculture department guidelines to fulfil water needs of the crop during the increasing hot weather.

