NED Extends Date For Admission Forms

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 04:22 PM

NED extends date for admission forms

NED University of Engineering and Technology has extended the last date for submitting the admission forms for its Masters and Ph.D degree programs (2019) till October 18

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :NED University of Engineering and Technology has extended the last date for submitting the admission forms for its Masters and Ph.D degree programs (2019) till October 18.

Registrar of the university in an announcement here on Tuesday informed the intending applicants for the two programs, in different disciplines, pertaining to Fall semester for the year 2019 that the forms could be filled online.

All relevant details were said to be available on the website of the university.

Pakistan

