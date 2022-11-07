UrduPoint.com

NED-PUAN Host Creative Writing For Master Class

Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2022 | 07:53 PM

NED-PUAN host creative writing for master class

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :The Humanities Department of NED University of Engineering and Technology in collaboration with the Pakistan-U.S Alumni Network hosted a five-day creative writing for the 'Peace, Human Rights, Social Cohesion, Democracy, and Freedom of Expression' Master Class.

The class provided participants with mentoring and essential training to expand their ideas and initiatives to promote peace, prosperity, social cohesion, democratic practices, and freedom of expression.

PUAN alumni working as senior professionals, writers, and social activists in public and private sector organizations attended the five-day event.

Some highlights included workshops and panel discussions by academics, intellectuals, and politicians like Mehtab Akbar Rashidi, Syed Maaz Shah, Dr.

Erum Hafeez, Dr. Shehla Najib Sidiki, Lubna Jerar Naqvi, Bina Shah, IOWA alumna and author and Dr. Fatima Dar.

Guests shared their perceptions, experiences, and thoughts on issues related to the event's themes, emphasizing an urgent need to create awareness through the constructive processes of reading and writing.

Prof. Dr. Sajida Zaki, Chairperson, Humanities Department of NED University, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tufail, Pro Vice-Chancellor of NED University of Engineering and Technology, Nicole Theriot, the Consul General of the U.S. Consulate General Karachi, presided over the closing ceremony.

