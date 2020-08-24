NED University pre-admission entry test for undergraduate program on Sept 16

The Registrar, NED University of Engineering and Technology Karachi on Monday announced that the pre-admission entry test for undergraduate programs is rescheduled on September 16, 2020

The pre-admission entry test is rescheduled on the advise of the Sindh Government as now the test will commence with effect from September 16, said a notification on Monday.

New admit card will be issued in due course of time and also available on admission portal, the notification said.