NED University Pre-admission Entry Test For Undergraduate Program On Sept 16

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 06:48 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :The Registrar, NED University of Engineering and Technology Karachi on Monday announced that the pre-admission entry test for undergraduate programs is rescheduled on September 16, 2020.

The pre-admission entry test is rescheduled on the advise of the Sindh Government as now the test will commence with effect from September 16, said a notification on Monday.

New admit card will be issued in due course of time and also available on admission portal, the notification said.

