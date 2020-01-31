NED University to be turned Carbon Neutral by 2021

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Students and faculty members of the NED University of Engineering and Technology (NEDUE&T) here on Friday pledged to turn the varsity "Carbon Neutral" by 2021.

Commemorating the Mother Earth Day, in collaboration with the Institute of Engineers Pakistan (IEP), all those associated with the engineering university, in any manner, committed to play their respective role in reducing the carbon footprint in the coming months.

"As a first step to achieve the goal there will be absolute ban on entry of motor vehicles on the campus premises from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm every Friday," announced the Vice Chancellor, NEDUE&T, Prof. Dr. Sarosh Lodhi.

Addressing the participants of a rally taken out on the occasion he said reduction in carbon footprint is the most pragmatic approach to achieve the target of carbon free surroundings.

"This will hold its direct impact in improving the environment and counter hazards associated with pollution," he said mentioning that the restriction will be equally applicable on all university employees and students besides the visitors.

"Only exception can be expecting women and physically disabled people," said Dr. Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi.

Chairman, IEP-Karachi, Sohail Bashor, Col (retd), Syed Zafar Hussain, Pro Vice Chancellor of NEDUE&T, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tufail also participated in the rally along with students and teachers of the varsity.