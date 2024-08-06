NEECA, AU signs MoU to collaborate for promoting energy efficiency, conservation

In recognition of the prevalent energy sector challenges,the National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Air University Islamabad (AU) to collaborate for catalyzing research, development, and innovation in the field of energy efficiency and conservation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) In recognition of the prevalent energy sector challenges,the National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Air University Islamabad (AU) to collaborate for catalyzing research, development, and innovation in the field of energy efficiency and conservation.

Dr. Sardar Mohazzam, Managing Director NEECA,and Vice-Chancellor, Air Marshal Abdul Moeed Khan HI (M) graced the signing ceremony and expressed that this collaboration will improve energy efficiency & conservation leading to energy access to affordable energy to the consumers, said a press release.

The VC welcomed and appreciated the efforts of NEECA and stressed the need for nationwide replication of this collaboration. He also welcomed the institutionalization of energy efficiency and conservation in the country and reiterated the continued support of AU in the impactful implementation of this collaboration.

Speaking on the occasion, the VC said that, though, demand-side management of energy is at the core of all the possible solutions to the energy challenges being faced by Pakistan, it is often overlooked. He said that energy efficiency and conservation are the keys to peak load management and can mitigate national challenges.

He informed that establishing the industrial and academic linkages for the development of indigenous capacities, in the field of energy efficiency, is one of the major proposed areas which need attention.

Managing Director NEECA, Dr. Sardar Mohazzam said that the surge in prices of energy and the impending global recession demand an enhanced focus on the indigenization of energy-efficient technologies and capacities as well as inculcating a behavior of energy conservation in the masses. He said that NEECA that a critical mass of specialized knowledge and skilled local human resources in the domain of energy efficiency is necessary for the growth of this nascent energy efficiency market. For this, the collaboration between NEECA and AU will prove to be a stepping stone in the effective implementation of energy efficiency and conservation in Pakistan.

During the past years, NEECA has institutionalized Energy Efficiency and Conservation across key sectors of the economy, especially the Building and Industrial Sectors, and is keen to ensure efficient and sustainable use of Energy in Pakistan through a business-enabling policy framework. Currently, the NEECA has developed the National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Policy 2023, National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Action Plan 2023-30, Energy Conservation Building Code 2023, and the Minimum Energy Performance Standards of electric appliances.

Through this collaboration, NEECA and AU will engage the top management of the Air Force and its line departments to adopt energy efficiency and conservation practices in their construction and operational projects across the country.