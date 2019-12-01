NEECA gears up to support energy efficient startups to venture NPHS, EV industry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) after decades' negligence of prior regimes had geared up to support industry, energy and corporate sector to develop energy efficient production.

"NEECA has the capacity to support government's Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme (NPHS) and Electric Vehicle Industry to be developed in the country," these remarks were made by the newly appointed Managing Director NEECA Sardar Mohazaam.

Mohazaam said "NEECA has the aim to promote private startups in all sectors of development including energy service companies (ESCOs) without any market barrier and also extend internship programmes to youth and researchers acquiring specialized education in the energy and development sector." MD NEECA informed that they were trying to take Higher Education Commission on board for bringing the expert and brilliant students, researchers and PhD scholars to join NEECA for conducting advance research in their respective domains.

"We will launch their successful researches globally and provide them opportunity to get their innovative ideas implemented. NEECA is already working with international and local academia, experts in energy sector which had set a plane to get everyone at a single platform," he added.

NEECA's responsibility would be policy making and enable level playing field for private partners to achieve the target of energy efficient production and use for sustainable development, the MD NEECA said.

He said Pakistan's buildings and industry from household to corporate sectors were highly energy intensive that brings in NEECA to develop energy conservation guidelines for sustainable and economic use of power in the country.

"NEECA despite meager resources and technical staff available has managed to convert 35 brick kilns on environment friendly zigzag technology in collaboration with the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) and ministry of climate change. Brick kilns are one of the major sources of Smog and air pollution in the country, NEECA at the right time chipped in to lessen the burden brick kilns smoke on the pollution," he highlighted the recent endeavours of NEECA to curb air pollution in the country.

Regulations, he said had been issued by Punjab Government for replacement and construction of Zigzag kilns only. Capacity Building of 3000 Brick Kiln Owners and related professionals was arranged in the year 2017-18. HEC has approved Technical Development Fund Project on Retrofitting of Brick Kilns to improve Energy Efficiency and Environmental impact, he added.

