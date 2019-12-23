UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NEECA Introduces Green Procurement Programme For Energy Efficient Public Buildings

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 07:47 PM

NEECA introduces Green Procurement Programme for energy efficient public buildings

National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) has introduced the first 'Green Procurement Programme' to promote construction of energy efficient public buildings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) has introduced the first 'Green Procurement Programme' to promote construction of energy efficient public buildings.

Green public procurement was a policy adopted by many countries whereas the initiative was being taken in the country with key stakeholders under the Prime Minister's directives to ensure that all new public buildings to be constructed were energy efficient, Managing Director NEECA Sardar Mohazzam told APP.

He said the programme would focus on incorporating provisions for procurement of energy efficient products and to design all the government owned buildings keeping in view the best local and international practices for energy efficiency in building sector in the relevant concept papers PC-I and PC-II forms.

To a question, he said our building sector was very energy intensive that utilizes high energy consuming products and machinery which should be modified to conserve energy.

"A project for replacement of inefficient appliances being used in public buildings with less energy intensive products is also being developed," he said.

He said the idea to start with public buildings would help set a model for the private sector to replicate the best practices and avoid failures during the process of becoming energy efficient.

Related Topics

Prime Minister All Government Best

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Establishes Free Medical Camps At Ab ..

11 minutes ago

Nigerian Apparently Strangled Himself in US ICE Ja ..

1 minute ago

Dubai Free Zones Council, Dubai Exports to boost e ..

19 minutes ago

Iran's Rouhani Says Meeting With Trump on Table, C ..

1 minute ago

Beijing Denies Forced Prison Labor's Use After Cry ..

1 minute ago

Rawalpindi Waste Management company removes 7800 t ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.