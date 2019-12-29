NEECA introduces Green Procurement Programme for energy efficient public buildings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) has introduced the first 'Green Procurement Programme' to promote construction of energy efficient public buildings.

Green public procurement was a policy adopted by many countries whereas the initiative was being taken in the country with key stakeholders under the Prime Minister's directives to ensure that all new public buildings to be constructed were energy efficient.

Managing Director NEECA Sardar Mohazzam told APP that the programme would focus on incorporating provisions for procurement of energy efficient products and to design all the government owned buildings keeping in view the best local and international practices for energy efficiency in building sector in the relevant concept papers in the form of PC-I and PC-II.

To a question, he said our building sector was very energy intensive that utilized high energy consuming products and machinery which should be modified to conserve energy.

"A project for replacement of inefficient appliances being used in public buildings with less energy intensive products is also being developed," he said.

He said the idea to start with public buildings would help set a model for the private sector to replicate the best practices and avoid failures during the process of becoming energy efficient.

