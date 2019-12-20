UrduPoint.com
NEECA Introduces Zigzag Technology To 35 Brick Kilns In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 07:15 PM

The National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) has introduced environment friendly and energy efficient zigzag technology to convert 35 brick kilns across Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :The National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) has introduced environment friendly and energy efficient zigzag technology to convert 35 brick kilns across Punjab.

The project was jointly implemented with the Ministry of Climate Change, in collaboration of the International Centre for Integrated Mountains and Development (ICIMOD), an official of NEECA told APP on Friday.

"Presently, 35 zigzag kilns are under construction along with 10 operational in the province. The Punjab government has been directed for replacement of old kilns with zigzag kilns only," he added.

He said the capacity building of 3,000 brick kilns' owners and related professionals was arranged by NEECA in 2017-18.

The Higher education Commission (HEC) had also approved Technical Development Fund Project on "Retrofitting of Brick Kilns to Improve Energy Efficiency and Environment Impact."Moreover, international technical assistance in this regard through Community College of Allegheny County (CCAC), ICIMOD, Global Environment Facility (GEF) and UN were in the pipeline.

