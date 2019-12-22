UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NEECA Introduces Zigzag Technology To 35 Brick Kilns In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 03:20 PM

NEECA introduces zigzag technology to 35 brick kilns in Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :The National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) has introduced environment friendly and energy efficient zigzag technology to convert 35 brick kilns across Punjab.

The project was jointly implemented with the Ministry of Climate Change, in collaboration of the International Centre for Integrated Mountains and Development (ICIMOD), an official of NEECA told APP on Friday.

"Presently, 35 zigzag kilns are under construction along with 10 operational in the province. The Punjab government has been directed for replacement of old kilns with zigzag kilns only," he added.

He said the capacity building of 3,000 brick kilns' owners and related professionals was arranged by NEECA in 2017-18.

The Higher education Commission (HEC) had also approved Technical Development Fund Project on "Retrofitting of Brick Kilns to Improve Energy Efficiency and Environment Impact."Moreover, international technical assistance in this regard through Community College of Allegheny County (CCAC), ICIMOD, Global Environment Facility (GEF) and UN were in the pipeline.

/778

Related Topics

Technology United Nations Government Of Punjab Punjab HEC

Recent Stories

New agreement to advance sustainable finance agend ..

10 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi toll gates active during peak hours begi ..

2 hours ago

Hedayah, UNOCT to expand cooperation

2 hours ago

NYUAD graduate programmes&#039; applications now o ..

3 hours ago

UAE, Oman to enhance trade, economic cooperation

3 hours ago

Etihad, Kuwait airways launch new codeshare partne ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.