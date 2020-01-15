UrduPoint.com
NEECA Launches Minimum Energy Performance Standards

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 08:39 PM

The National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) on Wednesday launched Minimum Energy Performance Standards (MEPS) delivering the Transition to energy efficient lighting residential, commercial industrial and outdoor sectors in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :The National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) on Wednesday launched Minimum Energy Performance Standards (MEPS) delivering the Transition to energy efficient lighting residential, commercial industrial and outdoor sectors in Pakistan.

The project aimed at mitigating the green house effect besides developing a national efficient lighting strategy.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Global Environment Facility (GEF) approved the project titled "delivering the Transition to energy efficient lighting residential, commercial industrial and outdoor sectors in Pakistan".

The project was developed by United Nations Environment (previously called UNEP) and NEECA.

