NEECA organizes talk on energy efficiency, potentials in gas sector

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2023 | 08:43 PM

The National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) on Thursday organized a talk on "Energy Efficiency Potentials in the Gas Sector and Winter Gas Load Management" for the domestic sector. The event featured distinguished speakers, including the Chairman of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), Masroor Khan; senior officials from Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas (SSGC); and gas sector experts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023)

Chairman OGRA Masroor Khan emphasized the importance of energy efficiency in the gas sector to reduce emissions, lower costs, and improve safety. He also underscored the need to optimize gas usage to ensure the availability of gas during the high-demand winter season.

Saeed Rizvi, Deputy Managing Director/Operations and UFG at SSGC, and Jawad Naseem, Senior General Manager of SNGPL, shared innovative strategies, technologies, and real-world case studies for enhancing energy efficiency and managing winter gas load in the domestic sector.

Rizvi highlighted the role of SSGC in adopting forward-looking practices and their commitment to sustainability. He also emphasized the need for consumer engagement in energy efficiency measures.

Naseem discussed the challenges faced during peak winter demand and shared innovative solutions to address these challenges. He also emphasized the need for active consumer participation in demand-side management.

In his closing remarks, the Managing Director of NEECA emphasized the importance of a collaborative approach between government authorities, gas companies, and consumers to achieve the envisioned energy efficiency goals in the domestic sector.

The event was attended by industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders from the public and private sectors. The discussions and presentations have laid the groundwork for a collective commitment to harness the untapped potential in the gas sector, optimize winter gas load management, and pave the way for a more sustainable domestic sector.

