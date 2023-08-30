NEECA, PEECA hold national stakeholder consultation on energy efficiency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) and Punjab Energy Efficiency in Conservation Agency (PEECA) with the support of the United Nations of Development Programme (UNDP) have organized a national stakeholder consultation on perspective on energy efficiency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :The National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) and Punjab Energy Efficiency in Conservation Agency (PEECA) with the support of the United Nations of Development Programme (UNDP) have organized a national stakeholder consultation on perspective on energy efficiency.

The consultation was attended by the Punjab government's different departments, universities and researchers across the province, said a press release issued here.

The NEECA representatives presented the national action plan, Energy Conservation Building and Energy Appliances Labeling Regime for five appliances.

Managing Director PEECA Abdul Rehman expressed his perspective on energy efficiency and conservation as a key pillar for economic growth and sustainable development.

He highlighted that rising energy prices demand a quick and appropriate response to address energy issues from the demand side.

He mentioned that the focus has always been on energy generation, but demand-side energy management has never been addressed in the past.

He appreciated NEECA's effort in preparing the documents of strategic importance as well as approval from the Cabinet.

MD NEECA Dr. Sardar Mohazzam in his closing remarks appreciated the overwhelming participation of all relevant provincial government departments, industry, the private sector, and academia.

He explained that NEECA has been revitalized through institutionalization, and then operationalized.

Sardar Mohazzam further mentioned that at this stage, NEECA initiatives are in the implementation stage. He reiterated the role of the National Action Plan on Energy Efficiency and Conservation 2023-30, Energy Conservation Building Code 2023, and Energy Appliances Regulations for Electric Appliances.

The participants were actively involved and asked numerous questions on different topics.