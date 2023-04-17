UrduPoint.com

NEECA Plans Competition To Create Awareness About Energy Conservation

April 17, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) is conducting a national level National Energy Efficiency and Conservation (EE & C) awareness competition to inculcate a culture of conservation and efficient use of energy in Pakistan.

The competition would be held in four categories including writing, video, art and mobile application development, sources told APP here Monday.

The deadline for the first three categories is fixed as May 26 while the submission date for 4th category- mobile application development will be June 15. However, for the 4th category, the interested contestants have to submit proposals by May 4, they said.

The winners of the competition would be awarded cash prizes, letters of appreciation and shields. The first position holders in each category would get Rs 100,000, 2nd Rs 50,000 and 3rd Rs 25,000.

In writing, video and art competitions, there is two sub-categories- essay and story, short videos and short film and painting or drawing and digital poster designing respectively.

Similarly, mobile application development ideas should be tailored to meet the practical needs of energy efficiency in any sector including building, agriculture, transportation, industry, power and petroleum.

More Stories From Pakistan

