Need emphasized to raise awareness about mental health among masses

The speakers at seminar Tuesday said that creating awareness about mental health was the need of the hour so that the youth could be protected from cerebral diseases

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :The speakers at seminar Tuesday said that creating awareness about mental health was the need of the hour so that the youth could be protected from cerebral diseases.

They highlighted the importance of life and linked it with good mental health by terming it as inseparable.

They emphasized this while addressing the awareness seminar regarding mental health held at Shaikh Ayaz Auditorium, Arts Faculty Building University of Sindh Jamshoro to mark world mental health day.

The seminar was organized by the Department of Psychology University of Sindh Jamhsoro and presided over by the Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Professor Dr. Hamadullah Kakepoto.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Hamadullah Kakepoto said that it was not possible to have good health without the best mental health, adding that more seminars would be held to make everyone aware of the importance of mental health.

He said that if young people continued with positive and playful activities, their mental health will remain intact.

Dr. Khalida Rauf hailing from Federal urdu University Karachi said that provision of mental health facilities to all sections of the society and consultation at the community level was necessary.

She said that provision of mental health facilities to all sections of the society and consultation at the community level was necessary.

She said that programmes related to mental health problems were being made all day long so that people could be kept away from mental diseases adding that a lot of work is being done on mental health in Pakistan.

She highlighted that the mindset of neglecting illnesses related to seeking help from mental health professionals must now be changed.

She emphasized the more programmes and rallies should be organized in order to get this message across.

Dr. Razi Sultan Siddiqui from DHA Suffa University Karachi suggested that mental health did not mean the absence of mental disorders; rather it meant resilience and positive well-being in people.

The Chairperson Department of Psychology Dr. Arfana Shah said that giving awareness about mental health and wellness was the need of the hour so that the youth could be protected from mental diseases.

She emphasized the importance of purpose in life and good mental health as inseparable.