Need For Awareness To Keep Family Small Stressed

Published January 31, 2024

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Kashif Raza Awan has stressed the need for launching a vigorous awareness campaign to achieve the productive results of the population welfare programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Kashif Raza Awan has stressed the need for launching a vigorous awareness campaign to achieve the productive results of the population welfare programme.

In order to sensitize the newlywed couples about the importance of a small family, the coordination of influential people from civil society should be sought.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the District Coordination Committee for Population Welfare, here on Wednesday. District Officer Population Welfare Tayyaba Azam and other departmental officers, scholars and representatives of NGOs also participated.

He said that in order to keep the population under control, there is a need to launch a wide ranging awareness campaign among women and men for their counseling to achieve the desired results. He said that in order to maintain mother and child health, the message of the population welfare programme should be taken to door to door. He also underscored the need for seeking services of the religious personalities to convince people for small families and success of the programme as well.

