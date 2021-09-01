Need for gearing up dengue surveillance stressed

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare department Imran Sikandar Baloch has directed the department to speed up dengue prevention activities across Punjab

In a statement on Tuesday, he appealed to the people to take special care of cleanliness and citizens should be more responsible in preventing dengue during monsoon adding that especially rainwater should not accumulate in residential areas. He said no garbage should be thrown in open places.

In a statement on Tuesday, he appealed to the people to take special care of cleanliness and citizens should be more responsible in preventing dengue during monsoon adding that especially rainwater should not accumulate in residential areas. He said no garbage should be thrown in open places.

During last 24 hours, he said three dengue patients were reported across the province.

He said that during this year total 106 confirmed cases of dengue had been reported from Punjab and out of all confirmed patients, 60 patients had been reported from Lahore while 5 patients were under treatment across the Punjab.

The secretary informed that during last 24 hours, 458,404 indoor and 97,011 outdoor locations were checked across the Punjab while larvae were destroyed from 786 locations, adding that 55,349 indoor and 9,455 outdoor places of Lahore were checked and 576 positive containers were destroyed.