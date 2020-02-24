UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Need For Increasing Female Traffic Wardens In Capital

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 01:04 PM

Need for increasing female traffic wardens in Capital

As the increasing number of female commuters and motorists in federal capital there was much needed to increase female traffic wardens in the capital,said female commuters on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :As the increasing number of female commuters and motorists in Federal capital there was much needed to increase female traffic wardens in the capital,said female commuters on Monday.

The female commuters said"Female traffic wardens have set an example that there is no job that women cannot do and challenges need to be overcome to move ahead in life.

" A commuter Shehla Kulsum said that Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) should provide opportunities to the female to work as Traffic Wardens to control and maintain traffic.

Maria Tabassum, a motorist said,"Female is more capable to work as a traffic warden, adding,initially may be they face some challenges but after sometime people have to accept and appreciate their efficiency."A female police personal said"They can better perform their job if the ITP provide them proper training and opportunity in traffic police.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Job Traffic May Women

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 2020 schedule of practice sessions and pre ..

13 seconds ago

UVAS Alumni Association holds its 11 th annual reu ..

8 minutes ago

Nearly equal split between Pakistanis who are opti ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan fully secure to hold all type of int'l sp ..

3 minutes ago

Day long Script Writing Workshop on March7

2 minutes ago

Families look forward to watch their sons play in ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.