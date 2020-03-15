UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Need For Increasing Female Traffic Wardens In Capital

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 02:40 PM

Need for increasing female traffic wardens in Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Ahead of increasing number of female commuters and motorists in Federal capital there was much needed to increase female traffic wardens in the capital, said female commuters on Sunday.

The female commuters said, "Female traffic wardens have set an example that there is no job that women cannot do and challenges need to be overcome to move ahead in life.

" A commuter Shehla Kulsum said that Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) should provide opportunities to the females to work as Traffic Wardens to control and maintain traffic.

Maria Tabassum, a motorist said, "Female is more capable to work as a traffic warden, adding, initially may be they face some challenges but after sometime people have to accept and appreciate their efficiency." A female police personal said, "They can better perform their job if the ITP provide them proper training and opportunity in traffic police.

\778

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Job Traffic May Women Sunday

Recent Stories

Emirati engineers due to launch Hope Probe this su ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Cares launches vocational training programme ..

3 hours ago

Australia will impose self isolation on all intern ..

4 hours ago

Argentina bans entry to non-residents arriving fro ..

4 hours ago

Local Press: UAE&#039;s stimulus package will keep ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 15, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.