Need for increasing female traffic wardens in Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Ahead of increasing number of female commuters and motorists in Federal capital there was much needed to increase female traffic wardens in the capital, said female commuters on Sunday.

The female commuters said, "Female traffic wardens have set an example that there is no job that women cannot do and challenges need to be overcome to move ahead in life.

" A commuter Shehla Kulsum said that Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) should provide opportunities to the females to work as Traffic Wardens to control and maintain traffic.

Maria Tabassum, a motorist said, "Female is more capable to work as a traffic warden, adding, initially may be they face some challenges but after sometime people have to accept and appreciate their efficiency." A female police personal said, "They can better perform their job if the ITP provide them proper training and opportunity in traffic police.

