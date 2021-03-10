Need for opening up energy sector urged

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Speakers at "Stakeholders Consultative Conference on Policy Framework for Coal to Gas and Gas to Liquid Projects" called for relaxation in governments controls and monopoly on energy sector and making energy policies more practical and in line with the international trend and practices on energy generation and making it affordable to the common man alongwith rapid and sustained economic growth.

The one-day conference was organized by Federal Ministry of Energy and Sindh Energy Department and participated by representatives of many public and private sector organizations engaged in different modes of energy.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Energy Nadeem Babar Khan said the world was moving towards clean energy. Many countries claimed to completely switch over to this mode of energy by 2050. Similarly, Pakistan would have to seriously work in this direction.

He said electricity demand was fast increasing not only for industrialization but vehicles were being converted to electricity and the importance of secondary usable energy was also increasing. International trend was to convert BTU to another form of BTU. In the world, 45 percent electricity was being sold as commodity not monopoly and controlled service by governments.

He described it as the biggest offense to totally depend on government controlled structures which made it high priced for the consumers alongwith shortage of energy bringing negative impact on the economy.

He regretted that Pakistan was also most inefficient on the use of energy.

He mentioned that the government was working on formulation of LNG and Refining policies and all this would be done after due consultation with all the stakeholders especially the provincial governments, like in case of alternative energy policy that was finalized after one-year long consultations with the stakeholders.

He emphasized the need for encouraging the private sector which could also bring new technologies.

He said it was right decision by the government to explore Thar coal deposits. Pakistan was blessed with the lowest line of carbon. The coal could be converted into gas also.

The PM's Aide appreciated the organizing of this consultative conference and hoped that more such consultative sessions would be organized for coming up with better policies and strategies aimed at economic prosperity in the country and welfare of the people.

Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh claimed that exploration of Thar coal wealth was the dream of former prime minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto who visited Thar coal fields in 1994 and raised slogan " Thar Badlega Pakistan." He said coal production was going on from these fields. Sindh Government was 54 percent partner in Thar Coal Block-II. Besides coal exploration, he added as joint venture two coal-fired power plants of 330 MW each had been completed. Another two plants of same capacity were in pipeline.

In future, he expected big local and foreign investment in Thar which would turn around the economy of the country.

He informed that Sindh Government was providing free energy to the residents of Islamkot town of Thar, where the coal fields were located.

Shaikh said Sindh had big basket of energy in different forms which could change the economic situation of the country.

Later, talking to media , Nadeem Babar Khan said that in next few years, more energy projects would be placed.

About import of liquefied natural gas,he said it was done because of shortage of energy.

To another query, he said it was not fair to give local gas to CNG stations instead of facilitating industry and domestic consumers. CNG sector should use imported LNG.

On power load-shedding in Karachi, he replied that the government was providing 150 mcf gas to K-Electric alongwith 1000 MW electricity from national gird which would be increased to 1100 MW next year.

Replying to a question, he said Federal Government was working on viability of other coal blocks in Thar.

Sindh Energy Minister also told media that his government was engaged in dialogue with K-E, Hesco and Sesco to ensure smooth supply of electricity in the province when it was available on national gird.

Ms. Naheed Memon,Chief Executive Officer of UK-based international company Oracle Power PLC said private sector wanted its engagement in energy sector.It wanted good returns, better tariffs and incentives.

She gave presentation about her company's operations and future plans.

Representatives of SECMC, SSRL and Hubco also spoke about their companies.