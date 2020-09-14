UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Need For Strict Laws To Eliminate Crimes From Society: Faisal Javed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 11:10 PM

Need for strict laws to eliminate crimes from society: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed on Monday underlined the need for strict laws to eliminate crimes from the society.

The implementation of laws would help root out crime from the country, he stated while talking to a private news channel programme.

A legislation for improving laws would be made so that motorway tragedy like incidents could be avoided.

Meanwhile, Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vowda expressing dismay over the tragedy with a woman on the motorway, said a law for hanging such culprits involved in raping women would be brought to avoid repetition of such incidents in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Water Motorway Women From

Recent Stories

FBR, ET& NC Punjab sign MoU for database integrati ..

33 minutes ago

UN Chief Hopes Israel-Bahrain Agreement Will Promo ..

33 minutes ago

Kremlin Says $1.5Bln State Loan to Belarus Not Med ..

6 minutes ago

US, Mongolia Agree to Hold Additional Talks on Boo ..

6 minutes ago

Prime Minister for effective policing, new legisla ..

6 minutes ago

43 Head Constables promoted to rank of Assistant S ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.