Need for thalassaemia screening before marriage urged

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) : The speakers at a ceremony have stressed the need for raising awareness about blood donation and screening of intending couples for thalassaemia before marriage.

Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) in collaboration with Regional Blood Centre (RBC) Sukkur on Tuesday arranged the ceremony where certificates were awarded to active blood donors and shields to principals who arranged maximum number of blood bags during camps at their colleges.