UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Need For Thalassaemia Screening Before Marriage Urged

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 04:57 PM

Need for thalassaemia screening before marriage urged

The speakers at a ceremony have stressed the need for raising awareness about blood donation and screening of intending couples for thalassaemia before marriage

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) : The speakers at a ceremony have stressed the need for raising awareness about blood donation and screening of intending couples for thalassaemia before marriage.

Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) in collaboration with Regional Blood Centre (RBC) Sukkur on Tuesday arranged the ceremony where certificates were awarded to active blood donors and shields to principals who arranged maximum number of blood bags during camps at their colleges.

Related Topics

Marriage Sukkur Blood

Recent Stories

Maulana Tariq Jameel tells if he had an arranged o ..

11 minutes ago

Successful participation for Dubai Customs in WCO ..

18 minutes ago

POA condoles death of father of PWF secretary

41 seconds ago

First UAE Tour enjoyed 2,777 hours of TV time

24 minutes ago

Russia Sustained Major Foreign Cyberattack Before ..

43 seconds ago

Students and officials celebrate US-Funded Merit a ..

45 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.