Need For Trauma Management Increased Manifold: PGMI Principal

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2022 | 07:05 PM

Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar on Monday said the importance and need for trauma management had increased manifold for which young doctors should adopt modern requirements and latest techniques occurred in the medical field and save lives of citizens

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of 6th training workshop on "Early Management of Trauma" organized by the Department of General Surgery Unit-I of Lahore General Hospital (LGH) in which more than 100 young doctors from hospitals across the province participated.

The PGMI Principal said that due to increasing population, industrial development and heavy traffic, accidents had increased day by day due to which human lives were at risk and deaths were also increasing rapidly.

He further said that there was only a few moments between the life and death of injured ones in the accident and the patient had very less time in critical condition.

He stressed that doctors and nurses on duty should provide medical aid to patient with professional dedication as per the requirement through which many precious lives could be saved by following the relevant Standard Operating Procedures, adding that there was a need to raise awareness among public as well as provide necessary information and training on trauma to the medical professional.

He further said that young doctors could provide better care and treatment to patients in case of emergency.

Prof Al-freed Zafar said that a doctor deserves to be called the true "Messiah" when he puts all his priorities at the forefront for the treatment of patients.

At the end of workshop, certificates were distributed among the participants and doctors weregiven practical training.

