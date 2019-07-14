Need of dengue awareness stressed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) ::There was a dire need to create awareness about dengue virus as the current monsoon season was a breeding season for dengue mosquito.

Health official told APP here on Sunday that Deputy Commissioner Salwat Saeed had taken strict action on dengue issue and sought a detailed performance reports of the officials concerned.

The meeting was told that dengue larva had been detected from seven places including four outdoors and three indoor places.

Expressing concern over the performance of dengue control cell, the DC warned the officials concerned to be ready for facing the consequences of their negligence.