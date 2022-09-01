UrduPoint.com

Need Of Electoral Reforms, Polls Transparency Discussed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Need of electoral reforms, polls transparency discussed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :A national conference held by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) in partnership with the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom (FNF) has underscored the need for electoral reforms that protect the interests of vulnerable and marginalised groups while ensuring credible, transparent elections.

Birgit Lamm, Pakistan head of FNF, said that citizens should be informed of their electoral rights and responsibilities, while HRCP secretary-general Harris Khalique pointed out that 'federalism and equal citizenship are key parts of the democratic process, said in a Press release issued here on Wednesday As part of the panel examining polling procedures and voter enfranchisement, NADRA chairperson Tariq Malik said that even though NADRA had achieved over 96 percent registration, it was necessary to capture all remaining missing voters.

PPP leader Taj Haider suggested that returning officers should post images of Form 45 to the ECP website for greater transparency of results.

Former NCSW chairperson Khawar Mumtaz recommended a 20 percent minimum requirement for women voters' turnout to give parties a greater stake in pushing for women's registration.

Rashid Chaudhry of FAFEN said that polling stations should be no more than 1 kilometre from voters' area of residence.

HRCP Council member Husain Naqi added that no fair election could occur without an accurate census.

Analysing the quota system for vulnerable groups, former PCSW chairperson Fauzia Viqar said that 'affirmative action should be translated into mainstream participation.' Romana Bashir of the Peace and Development Foundation concurred, saying that religious minorities should have greater representation on parties' core committees.

Information commissioner Zahid Abdullah underscored the need for an 'organic movement' to mainstream the electoral participation of persons living with disabilities.

Speaking on the electoral process in the context of 'fake news', senior journalist Suhail Warraich emphasised that reporting should remain bias-free, while former PFUJ president Shahzada Zulfiqar pointed out that, in the race for breaking news, the role of the editor had receded. Digital rights activist Usama Khilji explained that countering disinformation required greater digital literacy, a culture of fact-checking in media houses, and social media codes of conduct for political parties.

HRCP chairperson Hina Jilani concluded the conference by saying that 'the foundation of electoral reforms should be the right to participation at every stage. However, participation is a means to empowerment, not an end in itself.'

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Social Media Citizenship Women Post Media All From Race

Recent Stories

Minuster chair session on financial assessment of ..

Minuster chair session on financial assessment of flood effectees

4 minutes ago
 Groves wins sprint after Alaphilippe becomes lates ..

Groves wins sprint after Alaphilippe becomes latest Vuelta casualty

4 minutes ago
 Syed Ali Geelani stood by Kashmiris' right to self ..

Syed Ali Geelani stood by Kashmiris' right to self-determination: Dr. Ghulam Nab ..

4 minutes ago
 Minister for early completion of plantation target ..

Minister for early completion of plantation targets

4 minutes ago
 Estonia Seeks Restricting Entry to Russians With V ..

Estonia Seeks Restricting Entry to Russians With Visas From Other Schengen State ..

27 minutes ago
 CP&WB chairperson to visit flood-hit areas

CP&WB chairperson to visit flood-hit areas

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.