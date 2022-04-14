Need of plantation stressed to tackle harsh weather conditions

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmad on Thursday said that everyone should contribute in plantation for reduction of severity of harsh weather conditions.

While paying visit to Multan Public School, he informed that 1500 saplings have been planted in the school during spring campaign with the help of forest department.

He said that these plants would be taken care of under a mechanism devised by the school.

Additional Commissioner, Sarfraz Ahmad, Divisional Forest Officer, Tariq Mahmood and Principal, Uzma Khan were present.