Need Of Voter Awareness Programmes In Schools, Colleges Stressed

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 09:49 PM

The Chairman District Council Matiari Makhdoom Fakhar Zaman has emphasized that vote awareness programmes should be organized in schools and colleges so that young generation could be educated about importance of the the vote

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :The Chairman District Council Matiari Makhdoom Fakhar Zaman has emphasized that vote awareness programmes should be organized in schools and colleges so that young generation could be educated about importance of the the vote.

Addressing a seminar organized by District Election Commission in connection with the National Voters Day on Thursday the District Council Chairman said it was the right of every citizen to elect their representatives by vote.

He said that organizing awareness seminars and workshops was a good practice but such programmes should also be organized in schools and colleges to educate new generation about the importance of the vote and the electoral process.

The District Election Commissioner Saeed Ahmed Soomro said Election Commission of Pakistan wanted to streamline vote registration system so that people could easily register their votes. He said people should be well aware about the importance of their vote and they must elect their true representatives at different fora.

Earlier, an awareness rally was taken out from Shaheed Zulifiqar Ali Bhutto library to office of the District Election Commission which was attended by the Chairman district Council, officers of district administration, district election commission and members of civil society.

