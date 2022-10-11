UrduPoint.com

Need Stress For Creating Awareness About Mental Health

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Need stress for creating awareness about mental health

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday stressed the need for creating awareness about mental health to ensure proper physical fitness.

Addressing the launching ceremony of training guide and mental health coordination, the minister said that mental health prerequisite for physical health as it was solely depending on mental health.

He informed that about 20 million people in the country were facing mental health issues which he said could be improved by providing proper health care services.

Ahsan Iqbal said that due to the absence of such health care services the disease become more complex and create social and economic problems in the society.

The minister said that in order to ensure mental health facilities the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms is devising a mechanism in collaboration with local administration of Islamabad to establish a model mental health care hospital here.

Meanwhile, he said that this model would be replicated in other provinces that would help to ensure mental health facilities in the respective cities of all four provinces.

He said that the provision of Primary health care facilities was the responsibility of provincial governments whoever the Federal government would also help in strengthening their efforts.

The minister also urged the need for creating awareness and sensitizing the masses about mental health and enhancing the number of psychiatrist clinic psychiatrists.

