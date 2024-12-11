Open Menu

Need Stressed For Collaborated Efforts For Peaceful Society

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Need stressed for collaborated efforts for peaceful society

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) There was a dire need that civil society organizations, communities,

and the government should work together to build a peaceful society

and bridge the gender gap.

It was time for collective action to make a meaningful impact in closing

gender gap in Pakistan, said Dr Muhammad Abdul Saboor, Chief Executive

Officer Lodhran Pilot Project (LPP) and Chief of Party for the Subh-e-Nau

project, at a concluding ceremony of the seminar titled "Voices of Strength & Change:

Honoring Our Champions in Lodhran" organized by Subh-e-Nau, as part

of the global 16 Days of Activism campaign.

The event gathered 150 participants (female 70, male 79, Transgender 2),

including government officials, students, civil society members, and community

leaders, to address gender-based violence (GBV) through education, dialogue,

and collaboration.

Dr Abdul Saboor emphasized that Subh-e-Nau project acts as a catalyst

for fostering social cohesion and resilience within local communities, with

a focus on preventing and countering violent extremism in South Punjab.

The Lodhran Pilot Project (LPP) was observing the 16 Days of Activism

campaign as part of the USAID Subh-e-Nau Local Works Programme in

South Punjab.

The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence was an annual

international civil society led campaign. Series of the event organized by

The Lodhran Pilot Project (LPP), in collaboration with its consortium partners

consisted of Signify Consulting, Pelican Development Organization (PDO),

Centre for Public Policy & Governance (CPPG), and Chanan Development

Association (CDA) were concluded with a commitment to form a just society.

Speaking at the ceremony, Additional Commissioner General (ADCG) Lodhran,

Muhammad Asad Budh, commended the initiatives undertaken under the

Subh-e-Nau project. He affirmed his commitment to supporting efforts in

district Lodhran to advance social cohesion and local development initiatives.

Budh emphasized that the district government would continue to back programmes

that promote localization, peace building, and equal opportunities for all, free

from discrimination.

The event concluded with the distribution of souvenirs and shields to gender

experts and change agents from South Punjab, recognizing their contributions

to the cause.

Recent Stories

Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says K ..

Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says Khawaja Asif

2 hours ago
 Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes

Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes

2 hours ago
 Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission ..

Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission on May 9 riots

2 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be deci ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be decided this week

3 hours ago
 PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agre ..

PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agreement to Roll Out PayZen

3 hours ago
 Stylo 12.12 Sale - Special Deals for Ladies on Win ..

Stylo 12.12 Sale - Special Deals for Ladies on Winter Fashion

4 hours ago
The Grand Finale of the PUBGM x realme Number 13 T ..

The Grand Finale of the PUBGM x realme Number 13 Tournament Approaches with Big ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2024

8 hours ago
 UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive ..

UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive collective action for child r ..

17 hours ago
 EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest cra ..

EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest crackdown

17 hours ago
 Turkey braces for surge of Syrian refugees heading ..

Turkey braces for surge of Syrian refugees heading home

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan