Need stressed for collaborated efforts for peaceful society

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) There was a dire need that civil society organizations, communities,

and the government should work together to build a peaceful society

and bridge the gender gap.

It was time for collective action to make a meaningful impact in closing

gender gap in Pakistan, said Dr Muhammad Abdul Saboor, Chief Executive

Officer Lodhran Pilot Project (LPP) and Chief of Party for the Subh-e-Nau

project, at a concluding ceremony of the seminar titled "Voices of Strength & Change:

Honoring Our Champions in Lodhran" organized by Subh-e-Nau, as part

of the global 16 Days of Activism campaign.

The event gathered 150 participants (female 70, male 79, Transgender 2),

including government officials, students, civil society members, and community

leaders, to address gender-based violence (GBV) through education, dialogue,

and collaboration.

Dr Abdul Saboor emphasized that Subh-e-Nau project acts as a catalyst

for fostering social cohesion and resilience within local communities, with

a focus on preventing and countering violent extremism in South Punjab.

The Lodhran Pilot Project (LPP) was observing the 16 Days of Activism

campaign as part of the USAID Subh-e-Nau Local Works Programme in

South Punjab.

The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence was an annual

international civil society led campaign. Series of the event organized by

The Lodhran Pilot Project (LPP), in collaboration with its consortium partners

consisted of Signify Consulting, Pelican Development Organization (PDO),

Centre for Public Policy & Governance (CPPG), and Chanan Development

Association (CDA) were concluded with a commitment to form a just society.

Speaking at the ceremony, Additional Commissioner General (ADCG) Lodhran,

Muhammad Asad Budh, commended the initiatives undertaken under the

Subh-e-Nau project. He affirmed his commitment to supporting efforts in

district Lodhran to advance social cohesion and local development initiatives.

Budh emphasized that the district government would continue to back programmes

that promote localization, peace building, and equal opportunities for all, free

from discrimination.

The event concluded with the distribution of souvenirs and shields to gender

experts and change agents from South Punjab, recognizing their contributions

to the cause.