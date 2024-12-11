Need Stressed For Collaborated Efforts For Peaceful Society
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2024 | 04:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) There was a dire need that civil society organizations, communities,
and the government should work together to build a peaceful society
and bridge the gender gap.
It was time for collective action to make a meaningful impact in closing
gender gap in Pakistan, said Dr Muhammad Abdul Saboor, Chief Executive
Officer Lodhran Pilot Project (LPP) and Chief of Party for the Subh-e-Nau
project, at a concluding ceremony of the seminar titled "Voices of Strength & Change:
Honoring Our Champions in Lodhran" organized by Subh-e-Nau, as part
of the global 16 Days of Activism campaign.
The event gathered 150 participants (female 70, male 79, Transgender 2),
including government officials, students, civil society members, and community
leaders, to address gender-based violence (GBV) through education, dialogue,
and collaboration.
Dr Abdul Saboor emphasized that Subh-e-Nau project acts as a catalyst
for fostering social cohesion and resilience within local communities, with
a focus on preventing and countering violent extremism in South Punjab.
The Lodhran Pilot Project (LPP) was observing the 16 Days of Activism
campaign as part of the USAID Subh-e-Nau Local Works Programme in
South Punjab.
The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence was an annual
international civil society led campaign. Series of the event organized by
The Lodhran Pilot Project (LPP), in collaboration with its consortium partners
consisted of Signify Consulting, Pelican Development Organization (PDO),
Centre for Public Policy & Governance (CPPG), and Chanan Development
Association (CDA) were concluded with a commitment to form a just society.
Speaking at the ceremony, Additional Commissioner General (ADCG) Lodhran,
Muhammad Asad Budh, commended the initiatives undertaken under the
Subh-e-Nau project. He affirmed his commitment to supporting efforts in
district Lodhran to advance social cohesion and local development initiatives.
Budh emphasized that the district government would continue to back programmes
that promote localization, peace building, and equal opportunities for all, free
from discrimination.
The event concluded with the distribution of souvenirs and shields to gender
experts and change agents from South Punjab, recognizing their contributions
to the cause.
