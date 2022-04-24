Need stressed for comprehensive agriculture policy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Naib Ameer Mian Muhammad Aslam and Kisan board Pakistan Central President Chaudhary Shaukat Ali Chadhar said on Sunday that poor agriculture policies of the so called 'Tabdeeli sarkar' had left adverse effects on the farming community.

Talking to media here, they said that corruption, lawlessness, unemployment and price hike were the gifts of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Poor agricultural policies, increase in prices of agricultural inputs had left negative impact on the yield of wheat this year, they added.

KBP Central President paid tribute to Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan for raising voice for farmers and on other various issues.

KBP demanded the government to convene meeting of all farmer organizations across the country to make a comprehensive agriculture policy with an aim to put agriculture on right track.