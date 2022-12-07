Need stressed for dengue surveillance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance and Planning Syeda Amina Maududi said on Wednesday that no negligence in dengue surveillance would be tolerated and full attention would be given to third party audit.

She said this while addressing the meeting of district anti-dengue committee here.

On the occasion, CEO Health Dr Ahmed Nasir also gave a briefing.

The ADC Finance expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of those departments which did not meet the targets in terms of surveillance.

She directed the heads of departments to fulfill their responsibilities in this regard.

She said that 156 cases of dengue were reported in the district so far and only one patient was under treatment.

As many as 76 union councils of the district were sensitive with regard to dengue patients.

The ADC Finance said that cases had been registered against 175 people who caused the spread of dengue in Sialkot district.

She said that officers should do strict checking in future and no exemption should begiven to such elements.