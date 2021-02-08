Need stressed for empowering women

Contraction of economic activities due to coronavirus has further necessitated the need to empower women, said Mian Muhammad Idrees, former president Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) and Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Contraction of economic activities due to coronavirus has further necessitated the need to empower women, said Mian Muhammad Idrees, former president Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) and Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

Addressing a "Women Empowerment Forum" organized by the Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI), he said the FWCCI must continue to focus on encouraging online businesses and establishment of call centers by their members.

He said that involvement of women in mainstream economic activities is a difficult task. However, he expressed satisfaction that just a few years ago some enlightened female entrepreneurs took a bold step and established a platform so that problems of female entrepreneurs could be resolved in addition to encourage young, talented and educated girl students to start their own business instead of running after the jobs.

He said this newly established women chamber has played a dynamic role for the mainstreaming of women and it is very encouraging that they have fixed high targets for them in the form of establishing FWCCI own building, Women Business Incubation & Display Centre, Skill Development Centre and Exclusive Women Entrepreneurs Block in M-3 Industrial City.

He said that women should depend upon their own resources instead of seeking help to accomplish their future projects. In this connection, he particularly mentioned the Sialkot Model and appreciated the efforts of the Founding president FWCCI Rubina Amjad and former president Qurat-ul-Ain. He hoped that they could also get sufficient financial help from renowned industrialists hailing from this city.

He also announced a donation of Rs.1 million for the construction of FWCCI Incubation Centre while the participants also contributed sizeable funds for this project.