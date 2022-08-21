UrduPoint.com

Need Stressed For Eradicating Human Trafficking, Bonded Labour

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2022 | 03:40 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Sialkot Syeda Amina Maududi on Sunday stressed the need for coordinated efforts to eliminate human trafficking and bonded labour in the district.

Addressing the meeting of district level anti-human trafficking and anti-bonded labour monitoring committee here, he said that representatives of labour department, environment, education, FIA, social welfare, child protection bureau, police, public prosecution and social organizations have to work in order to make district level anti-human trafficking and anti-bonded labor monitoring committee effective.

The ADCG said the purpose of forming committee was to eliminate human trafficking and forced labour.

She said that an effective awareness campaign should be launched in the district to aware citizens about going abroad through forced labor and illegal means.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Director Labor Muhammad Tayyab Wirk, DEO Elementary Education Atta Elahi, Committee members and social leaders Mirza Abdul Shakoor, Child Protection Sadaf Khan, Nayyar Abbas, Deputy Director Social Welfare Officer Sharif Ghuman, President Bricks Kiln Association Mian Ikram, DO Literacy AsifaAkram, Assistant Director Public Prosecution Rana Jawad, In-charge Security BranchSaeed Nazir and Law Officer Muhammad Boota.

