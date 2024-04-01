Need Stressed For Extensive Training Within Civil Society Organizations
Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2024 | 11:14 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) In response to the shifting dynamics of digital media, discussions have emerged around the necessity for extensive training within civil society organizations (CSOs) across Pakistan.
Attention has been drawn to the diverse challenges faced, with an emphasis on the need for CSOs to strengthen their social media outreach, particularly in reaching rural communities and addressing the digital divide. Development practitioners call for the promotion of gender-sensitive and inclusive content to be disseminated across digital landscape in the #SocioCivil meetup.
The event organized by the Global Neighbourhood for Media Innovation (GNMI) in collaboration with the United States Department of State, engaged prominent figures from civil society and digital media influencers to explore the evolving landscape of digital media in Pakistan and its potential for driving social and civil change.
The event discussed various aspects of leveraging digital media for societal impact, ethical considerations in digital advocacy, and strategies for effective collaboration between civil society organizations (CSOs) and digital influencers.
