'Need stressed for investment in health education campaigns'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Speakers at a seminar stressed the need for investment in health education campaigns to cope with Tuberculosis (TB).

The seminar was held at the Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Monday in connection with the World Tuberculosis Day.

Speaking on the occasion, WHO Pakistan National Professional Officer (TB) Khawaja Laeeq Ahmad said that almost 600,000 new cases of tuberculosis were reported in Pakistan every year, while it killed 46,000 people in a year despite the availability of treatment.

He said that health sector could not fight TB alone; there were many social and economic factors attached to it including malnutrition, poor living conditions, higher levels of population mobility, poor housing and environmental conditions, lack of awareness and access to healthcare.

He said: "Investment doesn't mean money only; it is also about investing time and human resources in health education campaigns".

Punjab TB Control Programme Manager Dr Sarmad Waqar Siddiqui educated the students about the TB symptoms such as a persistent cough that lasts more than three weeks and usually brings up phlegm, which may be bloody, weight loss, tiredness and high temperature.

He talked in detail about six-month medicine-based treatment for drug-sensitive TB, and other treatments available for drug-resistant TB free of cost across Pakistan.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said patients often face significant social and economic barriers that delay their contact with health systems which included fear of stigmatization and lack of social support. He said the GCU Medicare Society and Disease Awareness Society was playing a crucial role in raising awareness against different diseases among students.

Director General Health Services Punjab Dr Haroon Jahangir Khan said that there was no disease which health sector could combat alone; it was the collective responsibility of all of us to provide awareness to people about TB and other diseases.

He said that in 2018, TB claimed around 1.5 million lives across the world, and the worst affected countries include Pakistan, where the disease burden was considered to be thefifth-highest in the world.

Later, the Vice Chancellor led an on-campus walk to raise awareness about TB.